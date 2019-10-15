Everport Terminal Services Tacoma Goes Live With eModal PreGate Appointment Solution to Drive Cargo Velocity and Improve Gate Efficiency

MURRAY HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advent Intermodal Solutions, provider of the eModal suite of applications that simplify and accelerate the flow of cargo across the landside supply chain, announced today that Everport Terminal Services Tacoma, operator of Pierce County Terminal (PCT), a 140 acre container terminal in Tacoma, Washington, has successfully deployed the eModal Community Portal (eCP) PreGate appointment module.

The eModal PreGate appointment module provides a customizable solution that allows Everport to specify which transactions require appointments, which information must be provided by dispatchers, and the length of appointment windows and grace periods. By collecting critical data in advance and enabling the terminal to proactively plan for trucker arrivals, the PreGate solution can improve gate efficiency, reduce turn times, and drive cargo velocity for all port stakeholders.

Everport’s eModal-powered appointment system currently requires appointments for both drops and picks of imports, exports and empties. Dispatchers can secure appointments by creating an eModal account at eModal.com. The following chart shows which specific transactions currently require appointments along with the information required to validate the appointment:

Transaction Type Appt.

Required Same-day

Appt.

Available Type of

Appt. Trucker

SCAC

Required Container

Number

Required Booking or

Release #

Required Decked import out Y Hourly Y Y Wheeled import out N Free flow import out N Chassis in/out N Empty in Y Y Hourly Y Empty out Y Hourly Y Y Export in Y Y Hourly Y Y Reefer export in Y Y All day Y Y Reefer empty out Y All day Y Y Import dray in N Export dray out N

Please note the above information is subject to change as the system evolves and expands.

“We are pleased to announce our successful implementation of eModal’s PreGate appointment solution,” said Brandon Olivas, Terminal Manager, Everport Terminal Services Tacoma. “Everport has been using the eModal Fee Manager module since 2018, so we knew we could count on Advent to provide a reliable appointment system. Advent’s eModal PreGate module is trusted by terminals across the country and proven to cut trucker turn times and reduce gate congestion. We look forward to expanding the solution to deliver even more value to our customers.”

“We commend Everport Terminal Services on a successful deployment of the eModal PreGate appointment system,” said Allen Thomas, Chief Strategy Officer, Advent Intermodal Solutions. “We will continue to drive innovation and cargo fluidity to customers like Everport who are committed to leveraging the latest technologies to provide excellent service to their port community.”

Appointments can be secured at Everport Tacoma up to seven days in advance, though this is subject to change. To ensure appointment availability, it is encouraged to place next day appointments daily by 12:00 p.m. Limited same-day appointments will be available for certain transactions, however not all transactions will be guaranteed. See the above table for guaranteed same-day appointment availability. All appointments are one-hour time slots with a 30-minute grace period before and after the scheduled slot, for a total window of two hours.

