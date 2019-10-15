Fluxtrol Inc. Taps Producer Stephen Sadler, Author Josef Bastian, Marvel Artist Patrick McEvoy, to Develop New Educational Comic Book Superhero Series, The Adventures of Fluxtrol Man

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In late 2018, Robert Ruffini, President of Fluxtrol Inc., and Producer / Writer / Digital Strategist, Stephen Sadler, started discussing a project with a simple goal in mind - to create a unique way to tell Fluxtrol’s story.

“It has always been difficult for our company to articulate what we do (soft magnetic composite materials), especially when many of our application case studies are confidential. So last year, in a brain storming session, Stephen suggested making a comic book superhero that could fend off evil using Fluxtrol's magnetic flux materials. At first it seemed way out of the box, but it quickly became apparent, that this comic book method would be perfect for explaining highly technical subject matter while engaging any audience,” explained Robert Ruffini.

Given the green light, Sadler then engaged accomplished author, Josef Bastian, and Marvel artist, Patrick McEvoy. Using this new comic superhero, "Fluxtrol Man", the team was able to extract subject matter out of Fluxtrol's brilliant scientists and build six educational and entertaining stories. The result was a simple and effective way to communicate and share complex product information in an engaging, compelling, and meaningful way.

When asked about the significance of these new transmedia stories, Stephen remarked, “Through comic book storytelling and transmedia content development, Fluxtrol now has an engaging platform to share their amazing stories in any media format and over any digital channel.”

“Episode 1: Machining - Soft Magnetic Composites" of The Adventures of Fluxtrol Man is scheduled to be released, October 15th, 2019, with more episodes to follow in the near future. Click here to see the first episode: https://fluxtrol.com/adventures-of-fluxtrol-man

About Fluxtrol

Fluxtrol Inc. has been advancing induction technologies for almost four decades and is a world leader in the manufacture and supply of soft magnetic composites (SMC). Fluxtrol Inc. also supplies a wide range of electromagnetic induction technology engineering solutions to a multitude of global industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, energy, and many others. For more information, visit https://fluxtrol.com or email us at pr@fluxtrol.com.

Fluxtrol Inc. - Advancing Induction Technology

Related Links

https://fluxtrol.com

https://twitter.com/fluxtrol

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1403450/

https://www.youtube.com/user/Fluxtrol

https://www.facebook.com/Fluxtrol