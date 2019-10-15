Mr. David’s Flooring International Partners With Jacksonville Jaguars In High School Make-Over Surprise

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. David’s Flooring International partnered with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in celebration of their 25th season and the 100th anniversary of the National Football League, to donate new sports facility flooring to Englewood High School in Jacksonville as part of a full locker room makeover. In collaboration with the Jaguars and other project partners, Mr. David’s expert project consultants specified high-performance replacement floor products and the Mr. David’s on-staff hourly self-performing installation team, certified by school authorities for on-campus work, assured craftsman-level placement.

“Improving and upgrading the flooring was one of the most critical components of our makeover project for Englewood High School,” said Lori Windisch, Strategic Initiatives Project Manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We’ve previously worked with Mr. David’s on other team projects and are grateful they were able to recommend and install flooring that would significantly improve the functional and aesthetic performance of the Englewood sports facility. They are true community partners.”

Mr. David’s is unique among commercial floor installers because its project consultants are not restricted to specific manufacturers or product lines. Mr. David’s consultants choose from the full industry array of flooring products to specify the best flooring solutions for the project. Additionally, Mr. David’s maintains on-staff installation teams of hourly, self-performing certified professionals. Most other installation companies recruit labor on per-project basis, which can result in inconsistent project experiences.

In the initial site assessment of Englewood High School’s sport facilities, Mr. David’s consultants found bare cement floors and badly damaged floor tiles throughout the locker room, bathroom and coaching offices. The upgrade project plan considered each room’s functional and aesthetic needs and specified rubber flooring for the locker room, porcelain tile for the bathrooms, and carpet tiles for the coaching staff offices.

“With the flooring upgrades, the student athletes and coaches will enjoy pro-team level functionality and appearance,” said Laura Dellbrugge, Jacksonville Branch Manager for Mr. David’s Flooring International. “The new rubber flooring will absorb impact and provide a better surface for cleats and other equipment. The porcelain bathroom tiles improve ease of cleaning and overall durability while carpet tiles in coaching offices create long-lasting comfort and performance.”

Mr. David’s Flooring International has delivered new floor project consulting and existing floor maintenance services to the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2018 and, with innovative technology-based project planning and management, is one of the leading flooring installation companies in the greater Florida region.

About Mr. David’s Flooring International

Mr. David’s (https://mrdavids.com), is a leader in full-service commercial contract flooring installation, logistics services, and supplier of carpet resilient, wood & laminate, tile and stone, and appearance retention services. Founded in 1972, Mr. David’s Flooring International has completed over $1B in customer contracts through 16 U.S. locations and nearly 1,000 employees. Mr. David’s provides an industry-unique vertical integration that meets a customer’s full project requirement, from design specification, project management to distribution and installation.