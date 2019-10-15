Toshiba Commerce Chooses Cybera as Preferred APAC SD-WAN Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybera, the leader in SD-WAN Edge applications and security services, has announced a new partnership with Toshiba, the global leader in retail store technology, to extend the capabilities of the Toshiba TCx™ Elevate digital commerce platform to the cloud. Toshiba’s customers include many of the world’s largest and most successful retail brands, all of which need to innovate rapidly and continually deploy new capabilities to satisfy rising customer expectations. This agreement promotes Cybera as the preferred Toshiba SD-WAN partner for Asia Pacific.

As the retail industry undergoes tremendous change, the increased volume of data needed for crucial decision-making has prompted growing demand for the cloud in the retail market. According to Mordor Intelligence, the retail cloud market was valued at $17.09 billion (USD) in 2018, and it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

This new partnership addresses the future growth in the retail cloud market, where Toshiba will utilize the CyberaONE™ Solution, the Cybera® cloud-based managed application network and security services platform, to deliver TCx™ Elevate securely and virtually from the cloud. The CyberaONE Solution delivers everything Toshiba will need to securely connect to the cloud, including embedded security, dynamic routing for business-critical applications, and integrated wireless failover capabilities.

Hubert da Costa, SVP and GM of Europe and Asia Pacific Operations at Cybera, said: “In the fast-moving, ever-evolving world of retail, organizations need to do more and go faster—and that’s simply just to maintain the status quo. This new partnership will enable Toshiba to continue innovating and help its retail customers deliver an engaging and fulfilling experience.”

Vikrant Bhalla, Sales Director for Growth Markets at Toshiba Commerce, said: “Retailers today are looking to redefine themselves. Toshiba’s mission is to work with retailers to achieve brilliant commerce experiences by deploying new capabilities that meet the changing needs of their business over time. This partnership with Cybera allows Toshiba to realize an important step in our retailer customers’ digital transformation journeys—journeys that will enable them to preserve the legacy environments they have created, but also to innovate more rapidly for the future.”

About Cybera Inc.

Cybera is the only cloud-based managed application network and security services company to fundamentally change the way distributed businesses use technology. The company’s purpose-built SD-WAN Edge solution empowers secure, accelerated adoption of new applications and services. Cybera technology is customer-proven at more than 90,000 locations worldwide supporting point-of-sale, loyalty, mobile payment, tank monitoring, and digital signage applications. For more information, visit cybera.com.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we achieve brilliant commerce by advancing the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

