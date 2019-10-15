 ADS Services and Frontier International Sign Supply Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADS Services, LLC (“ADS”) and Frontier International LLC (“Frontier”) have entered into a supply agreement to provide the land drilling market with a comprehensive, low-cost managed pressure drilling (“MPD”) solution for onshore drilling applications.

This exclusive supply agreement enables ADS to offer integrated pressure management systems and equipment for rental or sale within the Permian Basin, including both the Midland and Delaware sub-basins. As the recognized Permian leader of cost-effective, reliable, safe, and fully traceable RCD systems, ADS can now provide the industry's most cost-effective, autonomous, and compact MPD offering as part of their comprehensive, bundled services.

With an experienced and industry-respected team, Frontier has, in a short time, become recognized as the leader in low OPEX MPD and pressure control solutions. Specifically, Frontier has focused on the introduction of low-cost, strategic technologies to the land and offshore drilling market, including pressure control systems, semi-automated well control systems, rig integration services, data analytics, and custom control-system “Apps” for drilling performance and operational process safety.

"We are pleased to partner in this supply agreement with Frontier International to provide next-generation systems and market-leading manufacturing, testing, and service capabilities in both MPD equipment and rig systems integration for the onshore drilling industry," commented Charlie Orbell, President of ADS.

"Our shared objective in this agreement is to provide clients with fit for purpose hardware offerings which enhance performance, cost efficiency and quality in the onshore drilling environment," commented Earl Dietrich, Vice-President Drilling and Control Systems of Frontier.

The first twenty next-generation systems, designed for the Permian Basin and deployed through ADS Services, will be deployed in the coming months.

About ADS Services, LLC

ADS has established a highly skilled team of Permian-based professionals with over 50 years’ combined experience delivering premium and innovative pressure control solutions to the Permian Basin Exploration & Production community. ADS is a leading provider of critical, tailored pressure control equipment and services in the Permian Basin. ADS partnered with Black Bay Energy Capital in 2017 to expand its product suite and customer base, with particular emphasis on growth in the higher-pressure and more technically challenging areas of the Delaware Basin in response to significant customer demand.

www.adsmpd.com

About Frontier International

Frontier international is a subsidiary of NewTech Services Holding Limited; an international oilfield services company founded in 2009. NewTech Services Holding Limited develops technology and expertise within four business divisions: drilling services, completion systems, integrated project management, and capital equipment. NewTech Services Holding Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Russia and CIS. Frontier International is an operating subsidiary of NewTech Services Holding Limited in North and South America.

www.nt-serv.com