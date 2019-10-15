Neustar Selected by Allstream to Transform Telephone Number Management

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar, a global information services company and leader in identity resolution, today announced Allstream, a subsidiary of Zayo and leader in telecommunications services, has selected Neustar’s inventory platform, NumeriTrack®, to manage its five million telephone numbers in the U.S. and Canada.

Allstream, which assigns phone numbers to its customers, required a platform that would easily manage and track the status of telephone numbers throughout their lifecycle.

“Overhauling a critical asset required Allstream to find a proven and trustworthy leader that had the expertise and track record to support our needs today and have the capability to continually innovate for our future needs,” said Allstream Chief Operating Officer Stephen Fisher. “There was only one company that met those needs and had a strong history in the communications market and that was Neustar.”

In addition to telephone number management, Allstream is required to generate Number Resource Utilization Forms (NRUF) for the North American Number Portability Administration (NANPA) to satisfy compliance requirements. Neustar’s NumeriTrack platform enables Allstream to manage TN inventory via a central repository, receive automated feeds of port transactions and generate compliance reports without cross referencing multiple systems and spreadsheets. These improvements eliminated manual processes and freed up the team to take on value added work streams.

“This new platform represents an upgrade over Allstream’s legacy systems and provides them scale to facilitate growth,” said John Denemark, Neustar Senior Vice President and General Manager of Carrier Provisioning. “Increasingly, carriers and enterprises are seeing the need to manage telephone numbers to support their clients and improve the customer experience. Enabling trusted connections is Neustar’s heritage and we are delighted to deliver on that commitment to Allstream.”

About Allstream

Allstream is a leader in business communications throughout North America. Founded over 170 years ago in parallel with Canada’s first transcontinental railroad, Allstream continually reinvented itself to remain a leading provider of business communication services. Today, Allstream accelerates business innovation through cloud technologies that open opportunities and connect enterprise clients to colleagues, customers, and communities. Fueled by the knowledge, skill, and spirit of our employees, we work closely with customers every day to bring best-in-class communications solutions to enterprise customers of all sizes. Our work touches our customers every day; our exceptional service helps them advance, communicate, and collaborate. Allstream’s offerings include a range of innovative, highly scalable, managed services including IP, cloud, voice, and data solutions for enterprise customers. We combine scalable solutions with exceptional customer service to deliver the latest technology, and we’re positioned to help our customers accelerate into the future.

For more information visit: allstream.com

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.