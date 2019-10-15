Graebel and Shyft Partner to Expand CitySwitcher Digital Marketplace for Lump Sum Transferees

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graebel and Shyft have teamed up to expand Graebel CitySwitcherSM powered by Shyft. This web- and app-based digital marketplace connects global companies and their transferees with trusted supplier partners who can facilitate a smooth relocation. In addition to existing relocation services ranging from finding housing to shipping belongings to transporting pets, users of CitySwitcher now have access to Move Coaches who can assess individual needs and provide personalized recommendations about the best partners and services to meet all moving- and lifestyle-related requirements.

The Move Coaches offer a personal touch while using best-in-class technology, developed especially for the lump sum transferee population.

A lump sum relocation payment is a helpful tool for global companies to attract and retain top talent, while maintaining cost control. However, given the sheer volume of choices, managing how to spend your lump sum can also be a complicated undertaking for global companies and their transferees.

“Clients and their transferees expect relocation management companies to provide a high-touch and high-tech experience,” says Ron Dunlap, chief operating officer, Graebel. “Our partnership with Shyft allows us to combine Graebel’s industry-leading customer service with Shyft’s world-class technology and knowledgeable Move Coaches to deliver exceptional experiences for our lump sum customers.”

Graebel CitySwitcherSM, which was introduced in 2018, erases the complications of lump sum decision-making by connecting customers via any device with a global network of vetted and dependable providers at preferred rates.

Through the new partnership with Shyft, a leading Mobility technology company, live Move Coaches are reachable around the clock via text, email, phone, or video/live chat. The Move Coaches are trusted advisers who offer support and guidance for lump sum recipients throughout the relocation process. Additionally, they connect transferees to a global network of partners at preferred rates to help them throughout the move and beyond. New partners and services have recently been added to provide ongoing support post-move – like dog walking and meal delivery – which ensure transferees settle successfully into their new home and surroundings.

Since the Move Coaches launched in January 2019, they have quickly become a popular resource for transferees, with an average of 64 percent of Graebel and Shyft lump sum transferees utilizing the free consultations. Those transferees say they appreciate the responsive communication, continuous customer service and easy-to-use technology of CitySwitcher.

“In our drive to provide great customer experiences, we’re excited to partner with Graebel, who is just as dedicated to the cause as we are,” said Alex Alpert, CEO of Shyft. “We’ve spent years developing first-rate technology and are proud to combine that with our team of Move Coaches to deliver personalized experiences throughout the relocation process. We look forward to providing this best-in-class experience to thousands of transferees through this partnership.”

To learn more about this service offering, visit CitySwitcher.com or contact your Graebel representative about how to share this free benefit with your lump sum transferees.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has evolved, innovated and grown to deliver excellent service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on its duty of care. Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; and maximize return on mobility programs. The company addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit Graebel.com. Here’s to the world ahead®.

About Shyft

Shyft is a technology company focused on developing a state-of-the-art lump sum solution for relocation management companies and HR mobility departments within corporations that will allow employees the freedom to live and move anywhere in the world. Shyft has offices in San Francisco, CA and Belgrade, Serbia; and is backed by notable investors including NFX Guild, Ocean Azul, Keiretsu Capital, the Band of Angels and Frontier Ventures. For more information visit shyftmoving.com.