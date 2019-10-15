Bozeman Health Engages Kyruus to Support its Digital Transformation and Integrate Patient Access System-wide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Bozeman Health, Southwest Montana’s leading health system, has chosen the Kyruus ProviderMatch® platform to form the foundation of its system-wide digital transformation initiative. Bozeman Health will leverage the platform to enhance and integrate the patient access experience across key points of access.

Since its start as a single hospital more than 100 years ago, Bozeman Health has expanded to serve patients throughout Southwest Montana with two hospitals, provider offices, urgent care clinics, and other care sites. This expansion, coupled with the region’s substantial population growth, led the health system to look for technology to help it meet rising demand for access to healthcare services via both traditional and digital avenues. As a precursor to the latter, Bozeman Health knew it would need to aggregate provider data in a centralized, consistent, and scalable way. To that end, the organization will first transition its provider directory to the KyruusOne® platform.

Long committed to improving convenience and access for patients, Bozeman Health’s follow-on launch of Kyruus ProviderMatch for Consumers on its website will represent another milestone in its digital transformation. Pulling data from KyruusOne, the solution will enable Bozeman Health to expand on earlier work with a more robust consumer search experience and enhanced provider profiles to help consumers navigate their care options more easily. Once implemented, the Bozeman Health team plans to expand online scheduling options, as well.

“Bozeman is one of the fastest-growing non-metropolitan areas in the US,” said Tamara Havenhill-Jacobs, chief information officer at Bozeman Health. “With this trend and our commitment to access, the need for us to enhance and integrate patient access across our system is more urgent than ever. We’re excited to have our work underway with Kyruus to deliver a more digitally-enabled, seamless experience system-wide.”

In addition to innovating around digital access, Bozeman Health also plans to implement Kyruus ProviderMatch for Access Centers, a solution that helps call center agents and others who field inbound calls match patients effectively. This solution shares the same underlying data as Kyruus’ consumer-facing solution, so consumers obtain consistent information whether they search online, call in, or engage with multiple access points.

“Bozeman Health provides essential access to care for an expansive and growing region,” said Graham Gardner, CEO of Kyruus. “As patient and provider populations grow in tandem, particularly across such large areas, it becomes especially important for health systems to ensure that they have a long-term solution in place for understanding their networks and helping patients navigate within them. We’re glad to be supporting Bozeman Health’s work to make access more streamlined, seamless, and scalable.”

About Bozeman Health

Bozeman Health is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving an eight-county region in Southwest Montana. As a nonprofit organization, governed by a community board of directors, Bozeman Health is the largest private employer in Gallatin County, with more than 2,300 employees, including 250 medical providers representing 40 clinical specialties. Accredited by DNV-GL, it is Bozeman Health’s privilege to deliver expert, compassionate health and wellness services across the care continuum, designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the communities we serve. Learn more about Bozeman Health at BozemanHealth.org.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.