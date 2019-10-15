Comtech Awarded $98.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 15, 2019 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded a contract with a $98.6 million ceiling to provide global field support services for military satellite communication (“SATCOM”) terminals around the world.

The contract has been initially funded at $22.2 million with additional funding expected to occur across the performance period which is expected from award through twelve months, with a potential six month option period, if exercised by the Government.

“We are honored that the Army has put its trust in Comtech to provide support of U.S. warfighters,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Army’s mission critical ground SATCOM terminals provide inter and intra-theater network communications with worldwide reach back capability. The field support contract covers diverse engineering and technical skills to support these SATCOM terminals, including logisticians, help desk, network engineering, security engineering, RF and satellite system engineering and support.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

