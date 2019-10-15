Accenture Federal Services Awarded U.S. Air Force EITaaS Compute and Store Agreement

380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron client system technicians Senior Airman Ashley Yarbrough (middle) reimages a computer while Airman 1st Class Angela George (right) installs and updates software on a computer, Nov. 28, 2018 at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. If a portion of the base loses any capability, the Comm squadron has to perform maintenance on potentially several fronts spanning local and remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady) Photo courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been awarded a U.S. Air Force enterprise-IT-as-a-service (EITaaS) Compute and Store agreement, which aims to improve mission outcomes through advanced technology solutions.

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) will deliver EITaaS Compute and Store solutions at six bases as part of a $66 million other transaction agreement (OTA) risk reduction effort (RRE). The six Air Force bases are: Buckley AFB in Colorado; Maxwell AFB in Alabama; Offutt AFB in Nebraska; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska; Cannon AFB in New Mexico; and Hurlburt Field in Florida.

As part of this agreement, AFS will use commercially available software and other assets to modernize the Air Force technology infrastructure at these bases, including migrating applications to the cloud. The applications will be accessible through NIPRNet and SIPRNet, the military’s unclassified and classified networks. AFS will maintain the EITaaS Compute and Store environments leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to optimize infrastructure processes.

“We’re honored to be selected to help the Air Force enable its digital transformation,” said retired Army Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, a managing director at AFS who leads the Armed Forces sector within its Defense portfolio. “By combining our leading commercial digital capabilities with our innovation methodology and cutting-edge human-centered design work, we can help provide a foundation for cloud growth within the Air Force and across the Department of Defense.”

To deliver the work, AFS will also use the recently expanded Accenture Federal Digital Studio, a collaborative environment where teams use service design principles to help federal government clients advance mission capabilities through innovation and rapid experimentation. This focus on innovation is key to the Air Force’s goals for EITaaS Compute and Store.

According to the Air Force, the work will provide hosting solutions for on-premises and cloud applications, as well as a disconnected-state capability to meet unique base-level missions. It is intended to provide the Air Force men and women currently assigned to manage data centers with the ability to concentrate instead on cyber-focused mission assurance.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.