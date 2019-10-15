BitTitan and Ingram Micro Provide Enhanced Cloud-Migration Services

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitTitan, the developer of MigrationWiz and global leader in managed services automation, today announced it is enhancing its longstanding relationship with Ingram Micro, the world’s largest distributor of technology and cloud services, by launching an exclusive global partner offer to accelerate cloud adoption for partner customers. With the new offer, qualified Ingram Micro partners can receive free User Migration Bundle licenses for three upcoming migration projects for a total of 50 free MigrationWiz licenses.

BitTitan has achieved over 60 percent revenue growth in its business with Ingram Micro in the first half of 2019 and the two organizations continue working together to enable IT professionals to scale cloud services internationally. The User Migration Bundle license is valid for one year to migrate mailbox, document and personal-archive files, as well as automate Outlook profile configuration. Approved partners are those who have not yet purchased BitTitan products through Ingram Micro between January 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019. A minimum of five User Migration Bundle licenses must be purchased to receive up to 50 free licenses per an Ingram partner company across three separate purchases.

BitTitan has worked with Ingram Micro globally in the SMB space for four years. Together, BitTitan and Ingram Micro partners have moved over 200,000 mailboxes to the cloud for end users worldwide with MigrationWiz. BitTitan continues to grow throughout Ingram Micro's partner base, providing mailbox, document, personal archive and now Microsoft Teams migration services. To date, BitTitan’s MigrationWiz has migrated 15 million mailboxes globally to the cloud.

“We are deeply committed to providing our partners with the tools to help them build a successful cloud practice, while offering the most powerful portfolio of solutions to help them solve their customer’s problems,” said Tarik Faouzi, vice president of cloud products at Ingram Micro. “By enhancing our relationship with BitTitan, who shares our commitment to the channel, we are able to extend to our partners BitTitan’s powerful cloud-migration services to organizations around the globe.”

Opportunities for growth within the cloud-services market continue to emerge. Gartner’s February 2019 Market Guide for Cloud Office Migration Tools estimates that “by 2023, less than 20% of businesses will be substantially provisioned with on-premises collaboration and communication capabilities.”

In addition, Microsoft’s end-of-support deadline for Exchange 2010 and Windows 7 in 2020 presents an immediate opportunity for partners to facilitate upgrades and grow their business or capture new business before the end of the year.

“BitTitan is committed to ensuring our partners are equipped with the right tools to adapt to evolving cloud demands and can scale to the unique needs of global customers,” said Geeman Yip, BitTitan founder and CEO. “We are proud to work with Ingram Micro as we continue to focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions to our partners to securely migrate data and optimize the cloud experience for customers and end users worldwide.”

