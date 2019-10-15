PCI Pal Builds on UK Partnership with 8x8 to Offer Secure Payment Services for Contact Centers Globally

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal, the secure payments provider to contact centers, today announced that it has signed a global extension to its UK reseller contract with leading cloud communications and contact center provider 8x8 Inc. As part of PCI Pal’s global expansion efforts, this agreement builds on the companies’ existing relationship in the UK and has immediately resulted in the partnership’s first customer contract in North America with a market leading brand in the travel sector.

Leveraging PCI Pal’s globally accessible AWS cloud platform, this fully integrated solution will enable 8x8 to deliver secure payment services to its customers across the globe through simplified deployment processes and without the need for on-premise hardware.

“It is hugely exciting to extend our UK relationship with 8x8 Inc. to a global one, supporting 8x8 customers across the world to become PCI compliant using PCI Pal’s technology within 8x8’s product suite. Together we offer an unparalleled solution for contact centers, and phone-based environments, to take payments securely without the risk of sensitive cardholder data entering the customers’ network,” said James Barham, CEO, PCI Pal. “We’ve also signed our first joint customer contract with 8x8 in North America. This contract further strengthens our strategic market position as the preferred solution provider for secure payments to the high-growth CCaaS space.”

“As part of our mission to deliver the highest level of security and compliance to our customers we are pleased to extend our partnership with PCI Pal,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8 Inc. “8x8 is helping to transform the way the world communicates, and we’ve worked hard to become the leading choice for businesses looking for powerful, seamless services to meet all of their communications, collaboration and customer experience needs.”

ABOUT PCI PAL:

PCI Pal is the specialist provider of secure payment solutions for contact centers and businesses taking Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payments. PCI Pal’s globally accessible cloud platform empowers organizations to take payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other relevant data security rules and regulations.

With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments is flexible and proven, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.

PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter @PCIPAL.

About 8x8, Inc:

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for voice, video, collaboration and contact center and one system of intelligence on one technology platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.