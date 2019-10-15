CoreView Announces Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 Sponsorship

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreView, the only intelligent SaaS management platform for Office 365, today announced that the company is a sponsor of the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019, taking place October 20-24 in Orlando, where the world’s top CIOs and IT executives immerse themselves in the emerging trends shaping IT and business.

CoreView experts will be on-hand at booth 1140 to discuss how CoreView’s intelligent SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for Office 365 helps businesses maximize their cloud investment. The company’s platform allows businesses to save millions by optimizing license usage, identifying cloud misconfigurations, providing “Just in Time” learning videos to promote application adoption, and compliance with major data privacy regulations – including GDPR – all with the click of a button.

“Research from Gartner indicates spending on information technology is expected to reach near-$4 trillion by the end of 2019, yet many organizations struggle to get satisfactory ROI from these investments,” said Michael Morrison, CEO, CoreView. “We look forward to connecting with attendees at the Gartner IT Symposium to show how companies migrating to the cloud can utilize our SaaS Management platform manage unexpected costs and complexities.”

If interested in attending the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019, use discount code SYMEX73 to get $450 off registration.

