Generational Group Announces Renewal of National Agreement with Vistage

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group (Generational), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately-held, middle-market businesses, is pleased to announce that it has renewed its national sponsorship relationship with Vistage Worldwide, Inc. (Vistage). The agreement solidifies Generational’s commitment to providing M&A educational conferences and related services to the Vistage network. As part of the national agreement, Generational will be participating at Vistage Executive Summits and conferences across the nation. It will also be co-hosting several webinars for the Vistage Deal Network.

“Today, more than 23,000 members in 20 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. We are pleased to once again be working with Generational Group to deliver insights and best practices to our member community,” said Mary Ellen Sheehy, Senior Vice President of Member Programs and Alliances.

Terry Johnson, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for Generational, said, “We are thrilled to extend our business relationship with Vistage. Both organizations have significant synergies, and most importantly, we have discovered that we share a long-term commitment to making a difference in the lives of business owners. We are very excited about what our two organizations will accomplish working together.”

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, we’ve been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 23,000 members in 20 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage member companies grow 2.2 times faster than average small and midsize U.S. businesses, according to a 2017 study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at vistage.com.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners increase and release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.