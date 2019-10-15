LEA Networks and Methode Electronics sign Distribution Agreement

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEA Networks, a principal provider of broadband networking and smart powering solutions, and Methode Electronics, Inc (NYSE: MEI), a global developer and manufacturer of custom engineered and application-specific products and solutions, today announced they have entered into a Sales & Marketing Distribution Agreement. Under this Agreement, LEA Networks will market and sell Methode’s G.hn Single Port DPU also known as mDPU (micro DPU) and associated SFP modules into the European market. The SFP modules are designed to be used both on the mDPU side or in third-party RG.

G.hn is an ITU networking standard that delivers data rates up to 2 Gbps and can operate over twisted pair and coax cables.

“An affordable alternative to an all-fiber deployment is what customers are looking for to simplify and help reduce installation time and costs,” said Thierry Fernandez, CEO of LEA Networks. “Methode’s mDPU solution combined with our RPF solutions strengthen LEA Networks broadband access portfolio, giving our customers a complementary solution to deliver 1 Gbps over existing copper or coax lines.”

“Having collaborated for the past several years on the implementation of RPF for the mDPU, Methode is looking forward to partnering with Lea Networks to expand our broadband network edge solutions reach into the regions they already serve,” said Jennifer Elliott, Director of Worldwide Sales for the dataMate division of Methode Electronics.

Availability

A complete end-to-end solution (G.hn mDPU, G.hn SFP modules and RPF PSE) is available now from LEA Networks. A live demonstration will be displayed at the BBWF event at LEA Networks’ booth #H50, held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from October 15th-17th.

About LEA Networks

LEA Networks is a worldwide leader in xDSL/G.fast splitters/filters, PLC, Smart Powering (PoE, RPF and Wireless Power), lightning protection and connectivity solutions for the telecommunication industry. The company researches, designs, markets, and distributes a wide range of standard and custom products, which have been deployed by over 150 carriers worldwide. Headquartered in Paris, France, LEA Networks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HF Company (Euronext: HF). More information is at https://www.lea-networks.com.

About Methode

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, UKand the USA. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, CE, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode’s Web site www.methode.com.