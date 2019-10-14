Telchemy Teams with Knowi for IoT Endpoint Analytics

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telchemy, the leading provider of embedded analytics for voice, video, and data, announced today that it has partnered with Knowi, a leader in Augmented Analytics for modern data, to offer a turnkey end-to-end IoT analytics solution that uses the Knowi Business Intelligence platform with Telchemy's Embiot edge analytics agent.

This jointly developed solution will enable organizations to combine powerful real time edge analytics with advanced cloud-based data integration, reporting and natural language queries.

"Embiot analyzes complex time-varying or high sample rate data directly at the edge, allowing a lower volume of more meaningful data to be sent to the cloud," said Alan Clark, Telchemy CEO. "This complements Knowi's ability to unify analytics from multiple data sources and provide users with critical insights."

Knowi COO Ryan Levy also spoke about the new partnership. “Combining Telchemy's Embiot solution with Knowi's Augmented Analytics platform is an exciting approach to handling messy data in this world of IoT. I always believe we are stronger together, and this is personified with the Telchemy + Knowi partnership.”

About Embiot

Embiot is a small footprint embedded analytics agent for IoT edge devices, smart sensors and gateways that transforms raw data into actionable metrics at the collection source, extracting key insights while dramatically reducing the volume of data that must be transferred to and analyzed in the cloud. Along with the significant cost savings from lower bandwidth and storage requirements, Embiot's local analytics make edge devices and systems more intelligent—able to make independent decisions and react more quickly to critical events, without being incapacitated by network latency or a temporary loss of connectivity.

Designed with an emphasis on usability, Embiot enables engineers and technical novices alike to easily configure, deploy and modify analytics agents in the field with no steep learning curve or software development required. Embiot can be up and running in minutes simply by using its straightforward native programming language to define the data inputs, calculations and outputs.

About Knowi

Knowi is an Augmented Analytics platform, rich in features that provide a BI solution that can instantly connect to any data, structured or unstructured, without the hassle and expense of moving or transforming it. The User Interface is designed to be intuitive for any user and boasts a natural language feature for asking questions of your data the same way you would type questions into Google.

Knowi is the only full-stack analytics platform that natively integrates to all the popular NoSQL data stores, as well as relational and Cloud APIs sources. Our innovative data layer eliminates the need for ETL or custom coding to move, flatten and transform data for analytics.