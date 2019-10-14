HOF Village and ASM Global Announce Management Agreement for Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, named by Forbes as one of 13 game-changing NFL stadiums, joins more than 20 other major stadiums to be managed by ASM Global, the premier venue management and services company. (Photo: Business Wire)

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HOF Village, LLC (“HOFV” or the “Company”), the company that owns the premier sports, entertainment and media enterprise surrounding the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and ASM Global, the premier venue management and services company, announced today ASM Global has been selected as the new management firm for the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, an integral component of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village located in Canton, Ohio.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, named by Forbes as one of 13 game-changing NFL stadiums, joins other major stadiums managed by ASM Global, including Soldier Field in Chicago, Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, NRG Stadium in Houston, and 18 others throughout the world. The stadium is named for the late Tom Benson, former owner of the New Orleans Saints.

“We are thrilled to add Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to our roster of iconic NFL Stadiums,” said Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President of ASM Global, who led the efforts to partner with the Hall of Fame Village. “Anyone associated with pro football knows this location is special and is an inspiring site for football fans across the world.”

Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a development of HOF Village, LLC, is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. It provides a themed sports, entertainment and media venue to capitalize on the popularity and fandom associated with professional football and its legendary players. HOF Village, LLC was founded by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary Hall of Fame Village, Inc. and Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

“ASM Global is a world-class company that will help us provide the highest quality of operation and service to our fans. We are pleased to bring on board a company of their caliber as we expand the programming in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, ensuring that it is not only a great football stadium but a spectacular concert venue as well,” shared HOF Village LLC Chief Commercial Officer Ed Kiernan.

Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global, said, “This wonderful venue is located within one of the most important places for pro football fans anywhere in the world. ASM Global’s management of this special and unique facility is an exciting addition to our family of venues.”

ASM Global’s Blake Schilling has been named the General Manager of the stadium. “It’s a great privilege for me to be given the opportunity to lead ASM Global’s team at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Canton is a special place for my family and me,” commented Schilling. He will continue to oversee operations at the Canton Civic Center, which is also managed by ASM Global.

HOFV entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ, GPAQU, GPAQW) that is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol “HOFV.”

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading venue management and services company. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences.

ASM Global’s diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company’s depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company’s 61,000 passionate employees around the world deliver locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com.

About HOF Village, LLC

About Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

GPAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Mr. James Dolan. GPAQ raised $125 million in its initial public offering in January of 2018. Additional information can be found at www.gordonpointe.com.