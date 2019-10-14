Mavericks Renewables Selects Procurant for Greenhouse IoT Solution

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procurant, a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced that Mavericks Renewable Energy, an energy-as-a-service provider for agriculture, commercial and residential operations, will use Procurant’s IoT sensor monitoring and analytics solution, ProcurantEdge, to deliver value-added services to clients.

“We are excited to partner with Mavericks to bring a holistic IoT solution to growers in greenhouse environments. The ability to continuously monitor critical indicators and get in front of any potential issues is huge for our customers, and doing so through a single, integrated system makes it easier to focus on taking the right action at the right time,” said Dave Hood, Vice President, Blockchain and IoT Solutions, Procurant.

ProcurantEdge is a single, integrated system enabling the intelligent processing of data from many sensor types with the ability to record critical data to blockchain or trigger exception reporting and threshold alerts. In addition, Procurant Edge seamlessly integrates with supply chain order management processes to enhance overall supply chain visibility and food safety. In greenhouse operations, ProcurantEdge is used to monitor:

Power

Humidity

CO2

Temperature

Light Measurement

“Procurant is a logical choice for us because they have a comprehensive solution that includes sensors and a versatile cloud platform, and they also understand the unique needs of the agriculture industry,” said Bill Shevlin, CEO and Founding Partner, Mavericks Renewable Energy.

ProcurantEdge is part of a continuum of solutions that leverage a single, global platform designed for the unique requirements of the food industry. All Procurant solutions benefit from the strengths of a shared infrastructure that includes:

- Scalability at consumer performance levels, from the user interface to business logic to storage.

- Mobile as an integral part of the platform, with a focus on managing by exception.

- Blockchain options that route data to both public and private distributed ledgers.

About Mavericks Renewable Energy

Mavericks Renewable Energy is leading the industry in carbon neutral and carbon negative microgrids and the transformation of grid infrastructure. Mavericks has experience in distributed energy resources and microgrid projects in residential, multi-residential, retail, commercial, industrial and controlled environment agriculture.

Mavericks Energy as a Solution Platform includes carbon neutral and carbon negative technologies that reduce CO2 and climate impacts while also increasing the intelligence of the microgrid and building systems. The integrated IoT grid controls offer real time data for energy storage, energy production, EV charging, building environment and more. www.mavericks-renewables.com

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$66 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com