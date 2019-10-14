Eagle Crusher Names New Ohio Crushing and Screening Equipment Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co., Inc. is proud to announce the recent addition of Stone Products, Inc. to its list of U.S. distributors. Stone Products will represent the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries throughout Ohio.

Stone Products sells, refurbishes, and services aggregate processing equipment, while also representing a broad range of new equipment for processing material for the demolition, waste, and recycling industries. These include conveyors, hoppers, crushers, screens, stackers and more.

Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, Stone Products is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the full line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

Stone Products is known for its high quality customer service, whether responding to producers’ equipment and parts needs, or utilizing their experienced service team for emergency field repairs at their customers’ locations. Learn more.

Eagle Crusher has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in the manufacture of high-quality crushing and screening equipment. Eagle innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.