PPG Partners With United Way to Complete 9 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Projects for Day of Caring in Greater Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® Day of Caring on Oct. 11, PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of nine Colorful Communities projects in partnership with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania to help revitalize and bring color to various organizations in Pittsburgh – PPG’s global headquarters city.

Colorful Communities Day of Caring brings together teams of volunteers to help local non-profit organizations across Allegheny and Butler counties. Volunteers take to the streets, offices, playgrounds, schools and more to help local organizations better serve people in need in the community.

“The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is grateful for hard-working volunteers and corporate and community leaders like PPG,” said Bobbi Watt Geer, president and CEO, United Way. “PPG’s partnership has created positive change thanks to their ongoing support and commitment. With their help, we are able to impact the lives of children, financially struggling families, seniors and individuals with disabilities right here in our local community.”

The nine projects brought together approximately 400 PPG volunteers, who spent the day revitalizing classrooms, adding color to housing and painting murals for Action Housing Inc., Boy Scouts of America's Camp Guyasuta, Community Human Services Project Silk, Dress for Success Pittsburgh (Allegheny Branch location), Ferris Boys & Girls Club (McKees Rocks location), Glade Run Lutheran Services, Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, and YWCA Greater Pittsburgh (Homewood-Brushton location). PPG provided more than 575 gallons (2,177 liters) of PPG PAINTS™ products to assist with the projects, which will positively impact more than 1 million individuals served by the organizations.

“PPG is excited to celebrate the fourth annual Colorful Communities Day of Caring in Greater Pittsburgh in partnership with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Malesia Dunn, PPG executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “As a leading color authority, we understand the positive influence of color and apply that knowledge to communities to create sustained impact. We believe the most effective way to make a meaningful difference in our communities is to use the power of our products and the passion and expertise of our employee volunteers.”

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 270 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 5.3 million people in 39 countries.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $9 million in 2018, supporting hundreds of organizations across 28 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

About United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, serving Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong counties, leads and mobilizes the caring power of individuals, the business community and organizations to help local people in need measurably improve their lives. United Way creates long-lasting change for the betterment of our community. To learn more, visit www.uwswpa.org.

