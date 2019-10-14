Options Announces Platinum Partner Status With Equinix

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced its Platinum Partner status with global interconnection and data center company, Equinix.

A long-standing member of the Equinix Channel Partner Program, Options has become one of the first managed service providers to have attained Platinum Partner Status with Equinix. The news follows the firm’s recent adoption of additional cloud connectivity services with Equinix Cloud Exchange (ECX) Fabric™ and the successful deployment of colocation services in Australia and Canada. Options currently operates more than forty colocation sites as well as over four hundred market data and order entry feeds, providing an ultra-low latency environment in addition to connectivity and application hosting.

Options’ COO, Stephen Morrow commented, “Our Platinum Partner status with Equinix represents the culmination of many years of collaboration, innovation and service excellence. From latency sensitive clients seeking the latest liquidity sites and global colocation infrastructure, to organisations embarking on multi and hybrid cloud strategies, Equinix has facilitated the continuous development of Options’ pioneering service offering and full suite of enterprise grade solutions. We are delighted to have reached such an important milestone in our relationship with Equinix and look forward to our combined continued success.”

Speaking about the announcement, Equinix Global VP Financial services, John Knuff added,“Financial services companies increasingly require their IT providers to have compelling offerings to meet their digital transformation needs for today with a path for the future. Options continues to innovate for their customers by leveraging the latest solutions available to support these initiatives, like Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric to support cloud adoption, in key markets around the world on Platform Equinix. We are excited to see them achieve Platinum Partner status and wish them continued success.”

The Options Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting 40+ colocation sites worldwide with order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra-low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data centre locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount. For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.