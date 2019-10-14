Mastercard and Curb Make NYC Cab Rides Count Towards American Cancer Society Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soon every Curb-connected taxi in New York City will drive with purpose and help make a difference to someone who needs a ride during the most challenging of times. Today Mastercard and Curb Mobility, a leading ride hailing and payments platform, launched a charitable campaign in New York City to support American Cancer Society’s ‘Road To Recovery’ program. The American Cancer Society program provides free rides to and from treatment centers for cancer patients who aren’t able to drive themselves.

To help cancer patients get the critical care they need, Mastercard and Curb are helping Mastercard cardholders make a difference one ride at a time. Between October 14th 2019 and November 14th 2019 each time you take a Curb-connected NYC yellow or green cab within the city, and use your Mastercard to pay, Curb Mobility will donate $1 to American Cancer Society, up to a maximum of $350,000.*

“We are honored to have a long-standing partnership with American Cancer Society, an organization focused on preventing cancer and saving lives,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, executive vice president, US Merchants and Acceptance, Mastercard. “Supporting cancer patients in their treatment efforts requires collaboration across multiple parties. We are thrilled to connect American Cancer Society with our partner, Curb Mobility, to provide transportation to treatment facilities, making ‘rides to recovery’ a little easier.”

With the help of millions of cardholders, Mastercard has donated more than $50 million to organizations that help fight cancer to date. The company’s support has helped a range of programs - from delivering breakthroughs in clinical trials to getting new treatments to patients quickly.

“Lack of transportation is a top barrier to completing a course of cancer treatment,” said Kris Kim, executive vice president, American Cancer Society. “Thanks to this innovative partnership with Mastercard and Curb, the American Cancer Society can ensure more patients can get to lifesaving care.”

“Taxis have long been a primary means of transportation for those unable to drive themselves,” said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb Mobility. “We are proud to support those in need both financially and through the use of our ride hailing platform to connect cancer patients to taxis in New York City and beyond.”

*For each payment made with an eligible Mastercard in a NYC yellow or green cab equipped with a Curb Mobility technology system, Curb Mobility will make a $1 donation to the American Cancer Society, up to a total of $350,000 in donations. Debit PIN transactions are excluded. Promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. EST on 10/14/19 and ends at 11:50 p.m. EST on 11/14/19, or when the maximum $350,000 donation goal is reached, whichever comes first. Valid only on rides within New York City.

About Mastercard:

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

About Curb Mobility:

Curb is reimagining urban mobility and bringing payments acceptance to businesses small and large. Each year, the Curb platform powers millions of taxi rides across the US and UK and facilitates billions of dollars in payment transactions. Curb has built a comprehensive mobility, payments, and media platform that powers millions of rides for consumers, transit agencies, and businesses, as well as effortless payment and advertising that reaches captive audiences of millions. Curb Mobility’s platform is connected to over 100,000 taxis and for-hire vehicles, and it’s out of home advertising network contains over 70,000 digital and traditional assets in the US and the UK.