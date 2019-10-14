Rohde & Schwarz, Cardinality and Dell Introduce Joint Telco Data Analytics Solution

LEIPZIG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company providing market-leading network analytics software, announced today a partnership with Cardinality and Dell. R&S®Net Sensor OEM, the new leading-edge software IP probe by Rohde & Schwarz, is integrated in Cardinality’s Perception platform, a big data analytics solution. With the solution running on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, customers have access to big data and traffic analytics based on the latest processing and IP probing technologies. R&S®Net Sensor OEM will make its debut at the Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, where it will be showcased at the Rohde & Schwarz booth (#S-2024) in the South Hall from October 22 to 24.

“This partnership brings technology leaders together to offer a best-of-breed big data analytics solution,” said Prashant Kumar, CTO at Cardinality. “It is a perfect strategic fit that leverages the three companies’ respective strengths. With enhanced insights into customer and network behavior, communication service providers can harness the joint solution to reduce operational costs and maximize return on investment.”

In a world of increasing network convergence and ever-growing data rates, communication service providers (CSPs) need to maintain optimal network performance and quality of experience (QoE) for their customers. They must also gain the business intelligence to manage network expansion and control. To fulfill these demands, an analytics solution with cutting-edge processing power providing real-time network visibility is key. The new joint solution combines the processing optimization of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with the traffic visibility provided by R&S®Net Sensor OEM and the large-scale analytics of Cardinality’s Perception platform. In this way, CSPs get a solution that generates deep insights into network traffic and subscriber behavior in real time. These insights provide valuable business intelligence for use cases such as operational intelligence, cell experience, control plane analytics, marketing and customer experience management or service issues.

A flexible pricing concept independent from bandwidth growth guarantees a safe investment for CSPs. The solution will be available immediately after Rohde & Schwarz has presented it at the MWC Americas in Los Angeles.

For more information on R&S®Net Sensor OEM and the joint telco analytics solution, visit the Rohde & Schwarz booth (#S-2024) in the South Hall at MWC Los Angeles, from October 22 to 24.

Dell

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work and live. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio, spanning from edge to core to cloud.

Cardinality

UK-based Cardinality has revolutionized communications service providers’ capability to process big data in order to improve customer experience, operational intelligence, network analytics and marketing. Cardinality’s Perception is a platform that incorporates the latest technology to deliver a scalable, end-to-end big data solution adapted to the industry. This solution provides customers across the world with unlimited and agile data access via a single platform that supports wide-scale analytics and a vast library of “off-the-shelf” use cases. Many Tier 1 operators have deployed the proven, agile and scalable platform, thus improving QoE and operational efficiency, while also identifying new revenue growth opportunities. Cardinality’s Perception ensures end-to-end quality of service (QoS) on a per-user, per-application or per-session basis.

ipoque

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is a global leader of network analytics software for the communications industry. We leverage our deep domain expertise to create software solutions that empower customers to transform data into intelligence. To find out more, go to www.ipoque.com

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

R&S is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.