GSMA Tech4Girls Announces Partnership With Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GSMA North America announced a partnership with the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta designed to help reduce the gender gap representation in science, technology, engineering, arts and design and math industries. Themed “Girl, Find Your Voice,” the partnership will offer Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta members four GSMA Tech4Girls hands-on workshops between 2019 – 2020.

“The mobile industry wants to make a difference in gender inclusivity and partnering with the Girl Scouts will make careers in technology more approachable to young girls,” said Ana Tavares-Lattibeaudiere’s, Head of North America, GSMA. “These workshops give girls the confidence boost they need to pursue studies in STEAM fields.”

Recent studies confirm that job growth in the tech sector is three times higher than the U.S. national average. However, less than one in five tech jobs are currently held by women.

“We applaud the GSMA’s efforts in driving the mobile industry forward in addressing gender disparity in the sector,” said Dr. Natoshia Anderson, STEM Program Manager of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. “Our partnership with GSMA Tech4Girls is a natural fit with the Girl Scout’s mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.”

The first event of the year-long partnership took place on Saturday, October 12 in support of International Day of the Girl and was sponsored by Google. A total of 40 girls developed their own AI Voice Kits from Google, a voice recognition intelligence speaker.

The partnership will reach 150 Atlanta area participants and is a pilot program with potential adoption across the national Girl Scouts organization. Girl Scouts who complete each workshop will receive the “Think like an Engineer Journey” and newly designed “GSMA Tech4Girls” patches. The remaining three workshops will take place in March, May, August 2020.

Tech4Girls is part of the global GSMA’s Women4Tech program, which focuses on reducing the persistent gender gap in the mobile industry, inspiring industry action for female leadership and workforce representation. Women4Tech supports the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, SDG 5: “to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.” The program offers different touchpoints for women throughout their education and career journeys through dedicated initiatives, development and networking opportunities.

Under Tavares-Lattibeaudiere’s leadership, GSMA North America launched Tech4Girls in 2018. Tech4Girls expanded globally in April 2019 with events across 11 countries in observance of International Girls in ICT Day. For more information on Tech4Girls, visit www.gsma.com/tech4girls.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.