FLIR Launches Multiple Programs to Support U.S. Military Veterans

As part of the TradeForce Program, FLIR will offer free thermography training to U.S. veterans through its Infrared Training Center (ITC). (Photo: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced an initiative to honor and support United States (U.S.) military veterans. As part of its FLIR HERO Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, the company plans to double the percent of verified veterans employed at the company by the end of 2022. Also, through the FLIR TradeForce Program, it will offer free introductory-level infrared training and certification* for U.S. military veterans transitioning to a skilled trade.

For almost four decades, FLIR has provided the U.S. military with lifesaving technology and solutions to help accomplish its mission. Today, approximately 9% of the company’s U.S. workforce is self-reported as veterans in a range of job roles, including engineering, operations, finance, business development, customer support, and executive management. To help veterans in their transition to the civilian workplace, FLIR aims to employ 18%** of its U.S. personnel as veterans at all levels of the company, with significant career opportunities within its Government and Defense Business Unit.

Additionally, the company introduced FLIR TradeForce, a program to help U.S. veterans start or expand a career in the skilled trades. TradeForce offers free thermography training provided by its U.S. Infrared Training Center (ITC). The need for more qualified thermal imaging experts, or thermographers, across industries continues to grow in areas such as electrical, building inspection, moisture remediation, HVAC, and gas inspection. Veterans completing the training course requirements and a field assignment will receive a Level I Thermographer Certification and are eligible to receive a FLIR E8 thermal camera to help start their skilled trade career. FLIR is partnering with Hire Heroes USA, a national nonprofit that provides free employment services to U.S. military members, veterans, and military spouses, to seek qualified veteran candidates for training.

“Our military customers and veterans know the lifesaving benefits of FLIR technology better than anyone,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO at FLIR. “Veterans are an important part of FLIR culture today, but in the future, we want to be a destination company for veterans. Having people within our ranks who have used our technology brings unique and invaluable experience to our workplace. That includes the armed services veterans and first responders we proudly call colleagues at our locations worldwide.”

FLIR HERO represents the company’s CSR strategy and is building upon a foundation of community involvement in three areas: Planet, Purpose, and Potential. Within Planet, FLIR aids environmental stewards and organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund, who are using FLIR technology to fight poaching of endangered species in Africa. The programs introduced today fall within Purpose, which supports veterans and first responders, while Potential assists educators and schoolchildren for STEM-related activities. To learn more about the company’s CSR efforts, visit www.flir.com/hero.

If you are a veteran who is interested in learning more about the free infrared training program, visit www.flir.com/tradeforce.

For veterans looking for a career at FLIR, visit www.flir.com/careers.

* Class space and camera quantities limited. One training per person only. Offer only available for certification level courses. Course attendees will receive a certificate to FLIR.com to purchase the E8 camera. No camera substitutes offered. Class attendees responsible for own travel arrangements as necessary. FLIR employees and former employees not eligible. Only U.S. Military veterans eligible for training and cameras. Travel to classes not included.

** 18 percent reflects FLIR employees that self-report their veteran status. Submission of veteran and disability information is voluntary and the number of veteran employees at FLIR may be higher.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense,” creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. military members, veterans, and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. As the nation’s leading veteran employment organization, Hire Heroes USA offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans annually. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our mission, services, and how you can help, please visit us at hireheroesusa.org.