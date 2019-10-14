Global Results Communications Welcomes the Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC) To Elite Client Roster

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Results Communications (GRC), an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse focused on high-tech and all the verticals it touches, is pleased to announce its new client, The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC), the premier business development association for the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Led by President and CEO Greg Kahn—who Inc. and others have named as a principal influencer driving IoT forward—the IoTC has united the most powerful and influential executives at a succession of member meetings and VIP events since 2016.

“This has been a remarkable year for GRC and our clients,” says Founder and CEO Valerie Christopherson. “We could not be more pleased to be working with the renowned organization tenaciously building the kind of relationships and impactful partnerships that will help advance IoT innovation, ethical standards and security.”

Christopherson says the agency’s first task is to support the launch of IoTC NEXT: The Connected Future Summit taking place on November 12, 2019, at The TimesCenter in New York City. An industry first, where attendees represent the most innovative and instrumental minds across technology, consumer, enterprise and government, IoTC NEXT includes a stellar line-up of expert panelists and keynote speakers from Google, Avis Budget, WIRED, Arm ADT, New York Times, Bose, McKinsey & Company, and Vivint, among others, who will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across smart cities, the connected home and ageing in place, the future of mobility, wearables, autonomous vehicles and retail innovation.

“As a firm with top talent that collectively holds decades of event experience in emerging technologies, we will ensure IoTC delivers a one-of-a-kind experience and unique platform for valuable conversation and structured collaboration among the expected 500 attendees representing brand executives, technology leaders and top media,” adds Christopherson.

