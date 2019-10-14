Gitterman Wealth Management partners with Merchant Investment Management to provide its SMART (Sustainability Metrics Applied to Risk Tolerance)® Investing Solutions to private families and financial advisory firms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Gitterman name has resonated for more than 25 years across private clients and higher ed institutions as a nationally recognized leader in the Sustainable, Impact, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) space. As momentum in the ESG arena picks up, Gitterman will begin to more broadly offer its sustainable research, educational programs and customized model portfolios to other financial advisory firms who are looking to meet the growing needs of their client families.

The SMART program offers access to ESG Mutual Fund Portfolios, Fossil Fuel Free Mutual Fund Portfolios, and the FACTS® SMA, an actively managed portfolio of approximately 25 companies that they believe are most poised for price appreciation and total return.

“Our SMART Investing Solutions program for financial professionals is one of the first Co – Sourced CIO/Asset Allocation Models for advisors interested in Sustainable, Impact, and ESG Investing. It gives you everything you need to market and deliver services that provide an added layer of due diligence, respond to the rapidly growing trend of Impact/ESG Investing, and generate competitive returns,” said GWM Co-Founder Jeff Gitterman

Merchant’s alignment with Gitterman through a strategic investment in the firm reinforces the belief that over the next 15 years, nearly $24 trillion in assets will be transferred to millennials, and their value-conscious behavior will drive many of their investment choices. Research further shows that over 83% of millennials and 70% of women are interested in Impact, ESG, and Sustainable Investing.

Marc Spilker, Executive Chairman of Merchant shared, “For years I’ve pursued the best way to optimally integrate ESG and wealth management. Nothing had jumped out until now, and as we began to dig deeper with Jeff and Eli on their vision it became clear we were aligned. We couldn’t be happier to work on the next chapter of GWM and its growing role in the ESG wealth management marketplace.”

“Advisors often get the client request for ‘ESG’ and think immediately that in order to offer those portfolios, they need to sacrifice return. In reality, with the right screening, portfolio construction, and tools, advisors can actually provide competitive returns with less volatility,” said Eli Rauch Co-Founder of GWM.

Additionally, GWM’s reputation has earned them a spot as a co-host of the 2019 Family Office Impact Summit at the United Nations, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Sustainable Investing Conference at the United Nations.

Tim Bello, Managing Partner of Merchant stated, “We look tirelessly across the market for well-run firms with subject matter expertise that provides an ’edge’ in meeting a market demand or need. When we see an opportunity to address that need in a commercial way with exceptional people, we then make the decision to principally align. The Gitterman team and their growing push into the ESG arena is a perfect example of that.”

About Gitterman Wealth Management:

For more than a quarter century, the Gitterman name has resonated within the higher education marketplace and high-net-worth individuals. Founded by Jeffrey L. Gitterman and Elias S. Rauch, Gitterman Wealth Management is an independent SEC registered investment advisory firm providing retirement and wealth management services to the higher education marketplace and high-net-worth individuals.

We are also a leader in the Sustainable, Impact, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Investing space, offering sustainable investing services for individuals, as well as sustainable research, education, and investing solutions for other financial advisors. Over the past several years, our firm has also served as the host of the 2018 Sustainable Investing Conference at the United Nations, as well as the 2016 and 2017 NYC Sustainable Investing Conferences and is the co-host of the 2019 Sustainable Investing Conference at the United Nations. To learn more about Gitterman Wealth Management, please visit www.gittermanwealth.com.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. By establishing and optimizing business infrastructure, providing access to organic and inorganic growth opportunities, designing and accessing bespoke investment solutions, and providing collaborative capital solutions to address a variety of business needs, Merchant helps unlock value and entrepreneurial opportunity for business owners. To learn more about Merchant and the Merchant team, please visit www.merchantim.com.