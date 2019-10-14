Enterprise Completes Successful ATEX Open Season

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) today announced it will proceed with an expansion of its Appalachia-to-Texas (“ATEX”) ethane pipeline, based on customer commitments received during a recent 30-day binding open season. The 1,200-mile ATEX pipeline transports ethane from the Marcellus/Utica Basin of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to Enterprise’s natural gas liquids storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

“The success of the open season reflects the demand for additional, reliable ethane takeaway capacity from the Appalachian region of the country,” said Michael C. “Tug” Hanley, senior vice president, Pipelines and Terminals for Enterprise’s general partner. “Our customers value flow assurance and reliability. The expansion of ATEX will facilitate growing production from the Marcellus/Utica Basin and will provide access to attractive markets on the Gulf Coast through Enterprise’s integrated midstream network.”

The current capacity of ATEX is approximately 145,000 barrels per day (“BPD”). Enterprise is currently evaluating expansion alternatives that would increase capacity by 45,000 BPD. The incremental capacity is expected to be achieved through improvements and modifications to existing infrastructure. The company anticipates that the incremental capacity will be available by 2022.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

