Williamson Eye Center Becomes Preferred Ophthalmology Provider for Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Williamson Eye Center is excited to announce it has formed a strategic partnership with the Baton Rouge General Medical Center (BRG), by opening a fifth location on Summa Avenue, which will be located on campus, next to the hospital, on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue in the Baton Rouge General Center for Health building.

The new location will provide better access to patients in the south Baton Rouge area. The new center will be Williamson Eye Center’s second Baton Rouge location along with existing clinics in Denham Springs, Zachary, Gonzales and Baton Rouge Connell’s Park. Along with comprehensive eye care and surgery, the new location will have Baton Rouge’s first comprehensive dry eye center as well as an advanced laser vision correction center with specialized equipment for LASIK and refractive surgeries. The new location will also have a premier optical retail shop located on the first floor of the Baton Rouge General Center for Health building just across from the Mall of Louisiana.

“I’m excited to be able to serve patients in south Baton Rouge as well as offer a state-of-the-art dry eye center and advanced center for laser vision correction in this south Baton Rouge location,” says Dr. Charles Williamson, Medical Director and CEO. “I’m also glad that the Baton Rouge General has selected us as their preferred ophthalmology provider so we can work together for more comprehensive healthcare across the greater Baton Rouge area as a whole.”

Williamson Eye Center will serve as Baton Rouge General’s preferred provider for eye diseases, pathology and especially diabetic eye care by working closely with its medical staff and through its diabetes center. Williamson’s geographic spread across the greater Baton Rouge area allows for access and convenience for BRG’s primary care patients.

The new Williamson Eye Center in the Baton Rouge General Center for Health on Summa Avenue is slated to open November 1, 2019.

About Williamson Eye Center

The Williamson Eye Center, one of the South’s largest and most prestigious eye centers, has earned a reputation over the years not only for excellent patient care, but for major contributions to research and development in cataract and refractive surgery, glaucoma treatment and implantable lenses for decades. The Williamson Eye Center offers the convenience of five locations, an outpatient surgery center, a laser vision correction center, two cosmetic center locations and four optical retail shops, as well as the support of 12 physicians, four physician assistants and over 100 employees. For more information vision williamsoneye.com.

About Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Baton Rouge General Medical Center is the area’s first community hospital with 588 licensed beds between two campuses. Baton Rouge General opened its doors in 1900, and has provided the Greater Baton Rouge community with high-quality healthcare for generations. An accredited teaching hospital since 1991, Baton Rouge General serves as an affiliate of Tulane University School of Medicine, and offers other medical education programs, including a School of Nursing, School of Radiologic Technology, Family Medicine Residency Program, Internal Medicine Residency Program, and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program. For more information, visit BRGeneral.org.