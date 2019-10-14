Booz Allen to Increase Readiness on the Digital Battlefield

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Aviation & Missile Center's Systems Simulation, Software and Integration Directorate (AvMC S3I) have awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) a task order of up to $561 million for up to five years to improve human performance within the Army and other federal agencies. Formerly known as AMRDEC, CCDC AvMC provides research, engineering and analytical expertise that enables the Army to deter and decisively defeat any adversary. AvMC's S3I specializes in software engineering, modeling and simulation, and systems development to advance the capabilities of its wide range of customers.

“Increasing warfighter effectiveness and reducing potential loss of life require a deep understanding of the U.S. Army’s mission, expertise in the latest technologies, and access to cross-sector partnerships,” said Greg Wenzel, executive vice president at Booz Allen. “Booz Allen is the only open technology integrator that offers a vision and roadmap to a fully connected, digital battlefield where intelligence and operations converge at the speed of need. Using an open yet secure architecture that quickly and easily integrates the best emerging tech on the market, Booz Allen is helping the Army arm the digital soldier with the latest cross-reality, artificial intelligence, and data-centric solutions to improve their physical and psychological performance as well as tactical equipment design and implementation.”

Within the scope of this task order, Booz Allen will deploy an athlete management system used by some of the top professional sports associations around the world to provide elite-level holistic fitness guidance to our service men and women in uniform. This sport performance platform will leverage cognitive services to deliver deep insights into the trainings using data and artificial intelligence. This tactical human dimension training program will include augmented and virtual reality simulations to create a cohesive platform that improves not only physical performance but also elements of cognitive performance. By applying data science and analytics to these data streams, AvMC S3I will have the ability to closely monitor the results, impacts and efficacy of the programs executed by these tactical athletes. These trainings will aid a number of agencies across the military and government, including US Air Force 17th Training Group, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and many others.

“The cutting-edge technology that Booz Allen brings to bear will help the Systems Simulation, Software and Integration directorate offer state-of-the-art, performance-enhancing trainings for our nation’s soldiers, as well as other members of the military and government,” said Booz Allen senior vice president Lincoln Hudson. “We will bring our best in class data analytics capabilities that, in collaboration with our local partners in Huntsville, Alabama, will help maximize performance of the U.S. Army.”

Read more about Booz Allen’s experience in supporting all four branches of the U.S. military, here: https://www.boozallen.com/markets/defense-and-intelligence.html

