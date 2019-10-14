Kestra Financial welcomes newly formed team of experienced advisors.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading independent advisor platform Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) today announced the addition of financial advisors with Noble Wealth Advisors of Marshall, Texas, a newly established firm unifying three expert advisors with several decades of combined industry experience.

With the guidance and support of Kestra Financial, Ashley Caudle, CRC®, Kenny Knox, and James Thompson have formed a partnership to create Noble Wealth Advisors and offer securities through Kestra Investment Services, LLC and investment advisory services through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC.

“Ashley, James, and I have aligned to ensure greater succession and growth opportunities under one unified firm, Noble Wealth Advisors,” said Knox. “By joining forces with Kestra Financial, we will have access to a comprehensive suite of tools and advanced technology capabilities that will help us better achieve our primary goal: providing the highest quality of service to our clients.”

Collectively, the three advisors oversee approximately $125 million in assets under management and serve the financial needs of a diverse client base, including individuals, families, and businesses. Noble Wealth Advisors’ financial professionals take a holistic approach to wealth management with a mission of building long-term relationships based upon trust and quality client service.

“Ashley, James, and Kenny expressed enthusiastic interest in joining a platform with the depth and resources to help them grow as they provide the personalized service their clients expect and deserve,” said Daniel Schwamb, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We are confident our forward-looking mentality, integrated technology offerings, and knowledgeable business consultants will support the expansion and success of their business.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC; all federally registered investment advisers. Neither Kestra Financial, Inc. nor its subsidiaries are affiliated with any other entities listed in this article. Noble Wealth Advisors is not affiliated with Kestra Financial, Inc. or its affiliates. For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.