KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Raptor Aircraft Finance I Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three series of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Raptor Aircraft Finance I Limited (the “Cayman Issuer”) and Raptor Aircraft Finance I LLC (the “US Issuer”, and, together with the Cayman Issuer, “Raptor 2019‑1”, or the “Issuers”).

This transaction represents the inaugural securitization for Seraph Aviation Management Limited (“Seraph” or the “Servicer”). Seraph is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Stellwagen Group Limited (“Stellwagen”), which has its registered office in Malta and has offices in Dublin, Stamford, CT, London and Seoul.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to acquire 19 aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 14 lessees located in 12 jurisdictions. As of June 30, 2019, the initial weighted average aircraft age of the Portfolio is approximately 3.7 years with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 7.0 years.

