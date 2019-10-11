KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Falcon 2019-1 Aerospace Limited

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three series of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Falcon 2019-1 Aerospace Limited (“Falcon Cayman”) and Falcon 2019-1 Aerospace USA LLC (“Falcon 2019-1 USA”, and, together with Falcon Cayman, “Falcon 2019-1”, or the “Issuers”). This is the fourth term securitization of aircraft managed by Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (“DAE”, the “Company” or “Servicer”) who will act as servicer for Falcon 2019-1.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used, together with the equity proceeds, to acquire 23 aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 17 lessees located in 14 countries. As of August 31, 2019, the initial weighted average aircraft age of the Portfolio is approximately 10.4 years with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 4.5 years. The Portfolio consists of 20 narrowbody aircraft (65.5% by value) and 3 widebody aircraft (34.5% by value). As of August 31, 2019, the Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $612.3 million, based on the average of the half-life base values provided by three appraisers as of June 2019 which includes an adjustment by Alton Aviation Consultancy LLC (“Alton”) to reflect maintenance conditions as of August 2019.

To access the full report, click here.

Disclosures

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.