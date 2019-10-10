AM Best Places Credit Ratings of The Members Insurance Company and Universal Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” for The Members Insurance Company (TMIC) (Charlotte, NC). Additionally, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” for Universal Insurance Company (UIC) (Winston-Salem, NC). These companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Carolina Motor Club, Inc. (CMC).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the announcement that CMC has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with and into The Auto Club Group (ACG). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

The under review with positive implications status reflect the need for AM Best to further and fully assess the financial and operational impacts of the merger. In addition, the positive implications consider the successful track record that ACG has established with similar transactions in the past and the benefits of operational synergies with other subsidiary companies. AM Best will continue to hold discussions with CMC’s management and monitor the balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management of both insurance companies through the close of the transaction.

