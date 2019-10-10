KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2019-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2019-2 (FIAOT 2019-2), an auto loan ABS transaction.

FIAOT 2019-2 contains approximately $179.3 million of receivables as of September 30, 2019 out of an expected $214.3 million after completion of a $35 million prefunding period which ends December 31, 2019. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels of 31.10% for the Class A notes, 23.80% for the Class B notes, 14.30% for the Class C notes, 7.60% for the Class D notes, 4.15% for the Class E notes, and 1.50% for the Class F notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination of junior notes, cash reserves and excess spread. This transaction is First Investors’ second securitization in 2019 and its twenty sixth securitization since 2002.

First Investors is an experienced and capable originator and servicer of subprime auto loans. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has benefitted from a stable and experienced management team, which has managed its business through several economic cycles.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS Rating methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and First Investors’ historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2019-2

Class Preliminary Rating Expected Initial

Principal Balance A AAA (sf) $150,890,000 B AA+ (sf) $15,640,000 C A+ (sf) $20,360,000 D A- (sf) $14,360,000 E BBB (sf) $7,400,000 F BB+ (sf) $5,670,000

