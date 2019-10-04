KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for September

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for September.

Servicer reports showed mixed credit performance in securitized marketplace consumer loan pools in September. Annualized net losses rose sharply in KBRA’s Tier 2 index, while performance was stable or improved in KBRA’s Tier 1 and Tier 3 indices.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

