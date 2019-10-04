AM Best to Sponsor ACLI Conference; Analysts to Provide U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight, Highlight Trends

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will participate in the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Annual Conference, taking place, Oct. 13-15, 2019, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, MA.

AM Best will host the Hot Issue Breakfast on Oct. 15, at 7:30 a.m. (EDT), at which Rosemarie Mirabella, director, and Erik Miller, associate director, will deliver a presentation, titled, “AM Best Industry Outlook.” Mirabella and Miller will discuss AM Best’s market segment outlook for the U.S. life/annuity segment, as well as explore credit rating trends and the potential drivers for future rating movement. They will also discuss the need for innovation in the life/annuity segment amid a rapidly changing market, highlighting AM Best’s recently updated draft criteria procedure, “Scoring and Assessing Innovation.” This draft criteria procedure is available at http://www.ambest.com/ratings/methodology.asp.

The annual event brings together senior executives from life insurance and financial services companies to examine current business and political issues. The program features sessions addressing investment, compliance, legislative and accounting issues. For more information about ACLI’s annual conference, please view the official agenda.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.