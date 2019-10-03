KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating and Stable Outlook to North Slope Borough, Alaska General Obligation Bonds Series 2019A and 2019B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ and Stable Outlook to the North Slope Borough, Alaska General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019A (General Purpose) and General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019B (Schools). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA+ and Stable Outlook on the Borough’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

Issuer: North Slope Borough, Alaska Assigned Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds,

Series 2019A (General Purpose) AA+ Stable General Obligation Bonds,

Series 2019B (Schools) AA+ Stable Affirmed Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds AA+ Stable

Detailed report to follow.

