KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2019-D

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2019-D ("CPSART 2019-D"), an auto loan ABS transaction.

CPSART 2019-D will issue six classes of notes totaling $274.3 million that are collateralized by a trust certificate backed by a pool of fixed rate retail automobile contracts, made to subprime obligors and secured by new and used automobiles, light trucks, vans and minivans.

The ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels of 58.00% for the Class A notes, 40.80% for the Class B notes, 26.15% for the Class C notes, 13.70% for the Class D notes, 3.15% for the Class E notes and 1.25% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement for the notes consists of the reserve account, overcollateralization, excess interest on the receivables and subordination (except for the Class F notes.)

This transaction represents the fourth term ABS securitization in 2019 and the 35th since 2010 for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”). The Company issued its first securitization in 1994 and 82 transactions in total that were supported by aggregate original collateral of approximately $13.4 billion. This is the seventh securitization that KBRA has rated for CPS.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS Rating Methodology and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and GLS’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2019-D Class Rating Principal Balance A AAA (sf) $118,250,000 B AA (sf) $47,300,000 C A (sf) $40,288,000 D BBB (sf) $34,237,000 E BB (sf) $29,013,000 F B+ (sf) $5,225,000

