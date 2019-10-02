KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MACH 1 Cayman Limited and MACH 1 USA LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two series of notes (the “Notes”) issued by MACH 1 Cayman Limited and MACH 1 USA LLC (“MACH 1”).

This transaction represents the second securitization for Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG” or the “Company”). ACG was founded in 1989 and has headquarters in Newport Beach, CA.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to acquire 24 aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 19 lessees located in 15 countries. As of July 31, 2019, the initial weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 7.8 years with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 5 years.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.