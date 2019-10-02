AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE U.S.A. Corp.’s Main Insurance Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of The Commerce Insurance Company (Webster, MA), the lead property/casualty member of the MAPFRE U.S.A. Group (MAPFRE U.S.A.), and the group’s remaining inter-company pooling members. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. See below for a list of the inter-company pooling members.

MAPFRE U.S.A. is owned by MAPFRE U.S.A. Corp., whose ultimate parent is Spain-based MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE).

The ratings reflect MAPFRE U.S.A.’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also reflect the implicit and explicit support provided by its parent company, MAPFRE. (For additional rating details, see May 23, 2019, press release.)

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” have been affirmed with stable outlooks for The Commerce Insurance Company and the following MAPFRE U.S.A. inter-pooling members:

Citation Insurance Company

Commerce West Insurance Company

American Commerce Insurance Company

MAPFRE Insurance Company of Florida

MAPFRE Insurance Company

