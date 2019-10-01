AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Puritan Life Insurance Company of America

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Puritan Life Insurance Company of America (PLICA) (Tempe, AZ) remain unchanged following the completed acquisition of PLICA’s parent company, Puritan Life Insurance Company (PLIC), by PLAZ Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Calton Holdings, LLC.

AM Best notes that there were no immediate impacts from the acquisition on PLICA’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile or enterprise risk management. AM Best will continue to monitor the execution of the business strategy under the new parent and assess any impact on the ratings going forward.

