KBRA Releases Research – ABS East 2019 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a recap of the ABS East conference held in Miami on September 22-24. The recap provides a brief summary LIBOR/SOFR-related panels as well as key takeaways from discussion with ABS, CLO, RMBS, and CMBS market participants.

Overall, the mood among attendees was optimistic as credit concerns remain subdued across the securitization market and a supportive Fed should keep recessionary worries in check. That said, the unprecedented length of the current business cycle, slowing global growth, an inverted yield curve, and ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions also cast a somewhat cautious tone at this year’s conference.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.