iHeartMedia Rings in the Holiday Season With the Return of Its Iconic 2019 National “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” – the season's spectacular music event, which captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists. The 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

“The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour represents the best in hit music,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Virtually every pop superstar over the past 20 years has done the show, and this year is no different.”

Each year, iHeartMedia stations across the country host Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that feature performances by the year’s most iconic artists as well as emerging talent. Z100's Jingle Ball in New York on Friday, December 13 will be carried live across the country on 100 iHeartRadio CHR stations and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

“Jingle Ball is the one time anywhere when the biggest hitmakers of the year all join together on one night, on the same stage,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Fans will be able to hear the show live across America on iHeartRadio stations and watch exclusively on The CW Network.” Sykes continued, “We also want to welcome back Capital One as a presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball for the fifth consecutive year. They share our mission of delivering once in a lifetime entertainment experiences for customers and fans.”

For the fifth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to high demand tickets through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Monday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time and runs through Wednesday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Capital One cardholders have the exclusive opportunity to add on Capital One Access Passes to any ticket purchase in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York during the Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale, while supplies last. The Capital One Access Pass gives cardholders access to an exclusive VIP Capital One Cardholder event before the show with a private performance by an iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artist, backstage tour and more. To learn more about these exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

“We are excited to offer our cardholders the exclusive opportunity to once again have early access to pre-sale tickets to the holiday season’s most anticipated concert series,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. “We know how much our customers look forward to attending concerts like this, and we are happy to be able to continue to provide unique access to events that customers are passionate about.”

The 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One Schedule Includes:

Tampa Bay, Fla. – Sunday, December 1, at 7:00 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX and AJ Mitchell.

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Lizzo, Lauv and Why Don’t We.

Los Angeles, Calif. – Friday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

The star-studded lineup features: Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani.

San Francisco, Calif. – Sunday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at The Masonic

The star-studded lineup features: Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X and Quinn XCII.

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

The star-studded lineup features: Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, 5SOS, Why Don’t We, Monsta X and Lauv.

Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

The star-studded lineup features: Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Monsta X, Why Don’t We and Lewis Capaldi.

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. EST – Z100's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher.

Z100’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One will air as a television special on The CW Network on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network will also video stream the mega-concert live exclusively on CWTV.com and The CW App.

Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 15, at 6:00 p.m. EST – KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features: Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Lizzo and Why Don’t We.

Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Halsey, Khalid, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, French Montana and Lewis Capaldi.

Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Jonas Brothers, NF, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi.

Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson.

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 22, at 7:00 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale

The star-studded lineup features: Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, CNCO, Why Don’t We and Zara Larsson.

iHeartMedia and all of its broadcast radio stations are committed to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. For the seventh consecutive year, 11 cities on the tour, including Tampa; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. In addition, 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd's Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is excited to team up with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its seventh consecutive year, allowing us to build and maintain Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country,” said Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while. We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with iHeartMedia, which has helped us create one-of-a-kind experiences and bring hundreds of artists to patients nationwide.”

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale. Proud partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One include: Aflac, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, The CW Network, Jumanji: The Next Level and Macy’s. Multimarket partners include American Girl, Delta Dental, Mercedes-Benz and Powercrunch with more to be announced.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is produced by Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access.

About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF’s first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.