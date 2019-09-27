Perficient Announces Partnership With St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it has entered into a partnership with the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues franchise.

Under terms of the agreement, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits.

“We’re thrilled to align our brand with an organization whose commitment to excellence extends well beyond the ice and is focused so intently, as we are, on customers and community,” said Bill Davis, Perficient’s vice president of marketing and communications. “The team’s incredible 2019 run to the Stanley Cup championship invigorated our region and inspired fans well beyond its borders. Attention on and interest in the Blues is at an all-time high, and we’re confident this relationship will help us build awareness across the globe.”

“It’s exciting to add such a fast-growing, successful and dynamic St. Louis-headquartered company like Perficient to our partner family,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues chief revenue officer. “The breadth and depth of their digital consulting capabilities and the work they’re doing on behalf of Fortune 1000 firms in St. Louis and across the world is impressive.”

In recent years, both organizations have been among the most successful in their industries. The Blues have been perennial playoff participants, qualifying in seven of the last eight seasons and winning the most recent Stanley Cup Championship. In the same time, Perficient has more than doubled in size to become a global consulting leader with more than 3,500 employees and projecting greater than $560 million in revenue in 2019.

