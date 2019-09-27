Keysight, OPPO Establish Joint 5G Test Laboratory in Shenzhen, China

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has established a joint 5G test laboratory in Shenzhen, China with OPPO, one of the world's top five mobile device manufacturers*, further extending the collaboration between the two companies.

The new lab uses Keysight’s 5G platform to help verify the performance of new 5G new radio (NR) designs, a key activity that will help the Chinese-based smartphone manufacturer expand its global market presence. Keysight’s solutions, which are widely adopted by leading chipset and device makers, enable OPPO to comprehensively test their 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.

“By setting up a joint 5G test lab with Keysight, we’re strengthening our ability to successfully launch 5G devices for deployment in a wide range of 5G use cases,” said Donny Peng, assistant vice president of Software Product Engineering in OPPO. “The extended collaboration with Keysight reflects the confidence we have in the company’s 5G test solutions and the expertise they offer in helping us develop reliable 5G technology.”

Chipset manufacturers and their mobile device ecosystems use Keysight's 5G NR platform, which is compliant to the latest 3GPP 5G NR standards, to accelerate development, validation and carrier acceptance. The platform supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies for conducted and over-the-air (OTA) testing. Common development tools enable users to share design insights gained across each stage of the device lifecycle. As a result, chipset and device manufacturers can accelerate delivery of new 5G NR products to market and capitalize on early commercial revenue opportunities.

“Leading 5G device makers such as OPPO recognize the importance of robust testing prior to successful and competitive commercial product launches in a global marketplace,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. “This joint lab is a key milestone in our 5G collaboration with OPPO to help them deliver on their 5G strategy and bring leading 5G devices to the market.”

On November 29, 2018 OPPO used Keysight's UXM-based 5G NR network emulation solutions to successfully establish a 5G video call, thereby completing one of the world's first 5G signaling and data connections based on OPPO's commercially available mobile phone.

* OPPO has been identified as one of the world's top five leading smartphone manufacturer in terms of market share according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

