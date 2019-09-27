Lightlife and Chicago Bears Kick Off Game-Changing Hometown Partnership

On game days, the Lightlife® Burger will be served at concessions and in the club suites at Soldier Field, and from a full-service Lightlife® Burger Cart in the north endzone concessions area near Section 256. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, and its category-leading brand Lightlife® announced today that it will partner with the Chicago Bears to make the Lightlife® Burger available at Chicago Bears home games this season.

On game days, the Lightlife® Burger will be served at concessions and in the club suites at Soldier Field, and from a full-service Lightlife® Burger Cart in the north endzone concessions area near Section 256.

Lightlife® plant-based protein products will be featured in the retail program at Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s. To support the program, Chicago Bears fans will have a chance to win unique prizes and experiences through a sweepstakes with Lightlife®. The experience includes game tickets and pregame field passes to the Chicago Bears vs. the Kansas City Chiefs game on December 22. For more information and to enter, go to enterpromo.com/Lightlife.

“Being based in the Chicagoland area, we are proud to team up with our local NFL team, the Chicago Bears,” said Dan Curtin, President and CEO of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We’re thrilled to bring Bears fans the delicious Lightlife® plant-based burger to expand their in-stadium food options as they cheer on their beloved home team.”

“We’re excited to partner with Lightlife to not only offer our fans a new plant-based option at home games, but to also bring together two local companies,” said Doug Carnahan, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Chicago Bears.

The Lightlife® Burger available at Bears games will feature a sesame seed bun, tomato, lettuce and a build-your-own condiments bar. The Lightlife® Burger delivers the sensory experience consumers crave from beef but is made of plants. Unlike other plant-based burgers, the Lightlife® Burger has no GMOs, soy or gluten and is made familiar ingredients—such as beets and pea protein.

To kick off the partnership, Lightlife® will sample their burger in the Miller Lite Bears Fan Zone prior to the Chicago Bears home game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 29.

Even if fans can’t make it to a game, they can find the Lightlife® Burger and other products from the new Lightlife® plant-based meat line at participating grocery stores across Illinois, including Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, Fresh Thyme and Pete’s Fresh Market. Created with culinary expertise and balanced nutrition, the Lightlife® Burger is the hero of a new pea protein-based product line that also includes Lightlife® Ground, Lightlife® Bratwurst Sausage, and Lightlife® Italian Sausage.

For more information on Lightlife®, visit lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To learn more about the Chicago Bears, visit chicagobears.com and follow @ChicagoBears on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Chicago Bears

One of the founding franchises of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears were established in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys by legendary player, coach and owner, George S. Halas; the Bears are the only team celebrating their 100th season in conjunction with the NFL this year. The team moved to Chicago in 1921 and has gone on to win the most games in league history along with nine championships. The Bears 28 Hall of Famers is the most of any team in the NFL. In the community, the Bears strive to be leaders throughout Chicago and its suburbs by supporting initiatives focused on youth football, health and fitness, volunteerism and civic involvement, and education.