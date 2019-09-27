Nemaura Pharma UK and Sparsha USA Announce Exclusive Strategic Collaboration

LOUGHBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nemaura Pharma Limited, a UK based Biopharmaceutical company specializing in transdermal and injectable drug delivery systems today announced a strategic collaboration with Sparsha USA. Sparsha is based in California, and specializes in the development and commercial manufacture of transdermal patches and oral thin films. Under the terms of the strategic collaboration Nemaura will develop transdermal therapeutic systems at its facilities in Loughborough UK, up to pilot clinical manufacture, for global Pharmaceutical companies as well as internally funded programs. Sparsha USA will be the exclusive commercial manufacturer for these developments for the USA, Canadian and Latin American markets.

Dr Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Pharma commented, "We are delighted to enter into this strategic collaboration which brings together our formulation specialism for complex drug delivery systems and Sparsha’s wealth of experience in the manufacture of transdermal therapeutic systems to serve the largest global healthcare market, from their state of the art facility." Dange Veerapaneni, CEO of Sparsha, also commented, "There are excellent synergies between Nemaura Pharma and Sparsha USA and this collaboration will allow us to utilize the complementary skills, expertise and resources of the two organizations and allow us to access a greater share of the market’.

The US FDA as part of a new product submission has successfully audited Sparsha’s GMP facility, where it has the capacity for the end to end manufacture of multiple transdermal patches and thin films to supply the American markets. Nemaura Pharma currently has over 20 drugs in development of which 5 are transdermal patches for various global multinationals, and has GMP IMP manufacture capabilities for patches and injectable drugs. The global transdermal patch market is expected to grow to over $8Billion over the next 6 years, with sales in the USA dominating the field.