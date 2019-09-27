Continental Structural Plastics Wins CAMX Unsurpassed Innovation Award for CarbonPro® Pickup Box

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a global leader in highly-engineered, composite vehicle components, announced today it won the CAMX Unsurpassed Innovation Award for the carbon fiber composite technology used on the GMC Sierra Denali AT4 CarbonPro Editions. The CarbonPro box is the world’s first use of carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics for structural parts in a high production volume vehicle. The material, box design, and related production and manufacturing process innovations represent a collaborative effort between CSP, its parent company Teijin, and General Motors.

The CarbonPro box is the first commercial application of the material Sereebo®, a proprietary, carbon fiber nylon thermoplastic material that is fully recyclable. The advanced manufacturing techniques used to mold Sereebo into the CarbonPro box are the first mass production technologies developed for carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics suitable for high-volume programs. The CarbonPro box delivers best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance, while saving 62 pounds over a steel box. Its durability eliminates the need for a bed liner, saving an additional 40 pounds of mass.

“This award further demonstrates that when you’re willing to continually challenge the status quo, anything is possible when it comes to reducing weight and increasing durability with composites,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Continental Structural Plastics. “The CarbonPro box represents collaboration and innovation from great people at CSP, Teijin and General Motors. The teams came together to create an industry-first solution to a design challenge.”

The CAMX Unsurpassed Innovation Award is presented for developing an innovative composites product that distinctly illustrates a novel design incorporating low-cost materials for high-volume applications, or high-performance applications using low-volume materials, that has the potential to significantly impact existing markets or open new markets.

About Continental Structural Plastics

Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge technologies in lightweight composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for 50 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes. The company has operations on three continents and more than 4,300 employees. For more information, visit cspplastics.com.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has over 170 companies and around 20,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY888.6 billion (USD 8.1 billion) and total assets of JPY1020.7 billion (USD 9.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Please visit www.teijin.com