Corent Technology and eHosting DataFort announce Partnership on Cloud migration services with Corent’s SurPaaS® MaaS™

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corent Technology, a leader in cloud migration and modernization technologies, and eHosting DataFort (eHDF), one of the 1st Hosting Providers of Cloud Infrastructure, Managed Hosting and Security Services in the Gulf region, jointly announced today the signing of a cooperation agreement.

Corent platform SurPaaS® MaaS™ is a fully integrated platform that allows System Integrators and Managed Service Providers to rapidly analyze, plan, optimize, and migrate their customers’ enterprise applications into the target cloud. The target estate can be Azure, AWS, GCP, IBM Softlayer, Oracle CI or even a hosted data center, such as eHDF.

The power of the platform lies in the fact that it can automatically analyze, ”Cloudify,” “PaaSify” and, if desired, “SaaSify” practically any software application without programming. This enables organizations to manage and execute their migration journey to the cloud in a cost-effective, accelerated and optimized way, inline with their own desired business roadmap.

“We are excited to start this partnership with eHDF as it enables both eHDF and its customers to capitalize on their Cloud Ambition by guiding and migrating customer IT assets to the Cloud or Hybrid Cloud environments,” said Feyzi Fatehi, CEO, Corent Technology. “Adoption of cloud is increasing rapidly in the Gulf region as enterprises realize the business benefits of better agility and a reduced data center footprint.”

Yasser Zeineldin, CEO of eHDF, stated: “In our long history, we have developed and maintained strong business partnerships with leading vendors across technologies, having in mind that meeting effectively the challenges of our clients is our utmost priority. Cloud adoption is a worldwide trend that enables organizations to work around a global cloud network. Now having our Cloudburg services platform integrated with Corent SurPaaS MaaS, we are leveraging this power to help customers in their cloud journey. Along with Corent, we want to expand this service throughout the region by offering end to end migration and optimization services meeting business demand in a cost-effective and sustainable way."

Corent Technology, with its built-in integration with public cloud native migration tools, is considered a leader in Cloud Migration, Modernization and SaaSification technologies with numerous successful stories and best practices to present around the globe and in 2018 named among the Top 10 Cloud Technology Solution Providers By XplorexIT Magazine.

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology is a leading innovator in the Cloud Migration, Optimization and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS Platform is used by key enterprises, system Integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to SaaS. Corent is ISO 27001 certified.

For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com; and to contact Corent drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

About eHosting DataFort

Established in 2001, eHosting DataFort (eHDF) is amongst the 1st providers of Cloud Infrastructure, Managed Hosting and Security Services in the Gulf region. It owns and operates multiple T3 data centers, delivering managed services through reliable infrastructure, 24/7 support and guaranteed uptime, and is the only services provider in the ME to offer credit based Service Level Agreements.

eHDF was the pioneer in the region to introduce hosted managed private cloud solutions and was the 1st in the UAE to launch public cloud services which can be bought from an online storefront. Very recently, eHDF obtained the PCI-DSS and Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Certification, becoming the 1st company in the region to achieve this. It also achieved the acclaimed ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity last year and was amongst the 1st companies to achieve ISO 9001 / 20000 / 27001. eHDF also owns a Cyber Defense Centre based in DIC, delivering advanced security solutions to customers across the region.

Website: www.ehdf.com, Email: info@ehdf.com, Phone: +971 4 563 4848, Fax: +971 4 391 3050

Trademarks are property of their respective owners.